PHOTOS: Take A Look Inside Windsor’s New Landmark Cinemas

Windsor’s new Landmark Cinemas is set to open on Wednesday and the company says their investment in Windsor will entice locals with the “ultimate moviegoing experience.”

The new theatres are located at the Mikhail Centre on Walker Road (at Provincial) in the former Silver City theatres.

The new cinemas feature state-of-the art movie projection technology and sound experiences complemented by luxury recliners in all 8 of the theatres’ auditoriums. Each auditorium includes recliner seats, as well as premiere heated seats with adjustable headrests and side tables, coat hooks and a privacy enclosure. Loungers are included in the first two rows of each auditorium — positioned for the viewing angle of the screens.

The cinema experience is enhanced by the latest projection technology, the company says. Landmark’s proprietary Premium Large Format cinema features 4K Laser Projection that the company says delivers sharper, and brighter images. Dolby Atmos immersive sound completes the sensory experience.

And if you’re looking to leave the kids with a babysitter, Landmark includes a “Cinema Luxe” auditorium that’s only for adults (18+).

“We are excited to share our premium cinema experiences with Movie Lovers across the Windsor area from luxury seating and the ultimate in picture and sound presentation, to Luxe Cinema, a luxurious and intimate 18+ moviegoing experience,” says Dave Cohen, President of Landmark Cinemas.

Cohen says Windsor’s cinema is the company’s 37th in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, where its first cinema was located. It’s Canada’s second largest motion picture theatre exhibition company, behind Cineplex.

Landmark Cinemas Windsor opens Wednesday, November 20th, 2024.