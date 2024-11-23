PHOTOS: Santa Comes To Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday November 22nd, 2024, 9:02pm
The Town of Tecumseh has kicked off the holiday season today, with the march of the Santa Claus Parade taking place Friday evening.
Keep up to date on Christmas events this year on our guide here.
@windsoritedotca Tecumseh kicked off the holiday season Friday with the much-anticipated Christmas in Tecumseh, featuring the Santa Claus Parade #tecumsehontario #yqg #yqgholidays #yqgchristmas #windsorite ♬ original sound – windsoriteDOTca
