PHOTOS: Santa Arrives At Tecumseh Mall
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday November 30th, 2024, 4:37pm
Santa arrived for the season at Tecumseh Mall, Saturday morning.
He was welcomed with a festive parade, entertainment, and march into the shopping centre.
For Santa’s hours and more information visit the Mall’s website here.
