PHOTOS: LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights Gets Underway

Friday November 22nd, 2024, 9:16pm

The annual Holiday Lights Heritage Nights got underway Friday evening at the LaSalle Town Hall.

Mayor Crystal Meloche, LaSalle Council and Santa Claus counted down to the lighting of LaSalle’s giant tree. The night also included food trucks, visits with Santa, roaming characters, a magician, and face painting.

This outdoor light display is lit every evening during the Christmas season.

@windsoritedotca Mayor Crystal Meloche, LaSalle Council and Santa Claus counted down to the lighting of LaSalle's giant tree. The night also included food trucks, visits with Santa, roaming characters, a magician, and face painting #lasalleontario #yqg #yqgholidays #yqgchristmas #windsorite ♬ original sound – windsoriteDOTca

windsoriteDOTca
