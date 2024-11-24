Pet Of The Week: Hi There, I’m Phantom!





Phantom – Siberian Husky – Male – 1 year

Hi there, I’m Phantom! I’m a young pup with a heart full of love and a mind full of curiosity. I’ve got energy to spare and I love to play. I can be a bit mouthy, but that’s just because I’m so eager to interact with the world around me. I’m smart too, always quick to pick up new tricks. I’ve got a habit of jumping up when I’m excited, but with a bit of training, I know I can learn to keep all four paws on the ground. Due to my jumping, it’s best that and children in the home be used to jumpy dogs. I would prefer a home without cats please, but as for other dogs, I could do well with another respectful dog. Why should you adopt me? Well, I promise to bring joy, laughter, and a whole lot of fun into your life. With me by your side, every day will be an adventure! Also since I’m considered an “underdog” adoption, that means my fee is up to you!