Mostly CloudyNow
14 °C
58 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
15 °C
59 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
21 °C
70 °F		CloudyTue
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Pet Of The Week: Hi! I’m Marlene

Sunday November 3rd, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Marlene – Female – 8 years – Domestic Long Hair

Why hello there human, you can call me Marlene. I am a loving lady who is looking to find her furever home. I am very friendly with people and love to greet new humans whenever I get the chance. I can be vocal from time to time, especially if I’m wanting your attention and love to be scratched behind the ears. I am not a fan of being picked up and I will do my best to shimmy out of any grasps placed around me and will come running back when I see your hands are ready to pet me!

For more information, contact the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message