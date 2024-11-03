Pet Of The Week: Hi! I’m Marlene
Sunday November 3rd, 2024, 12:00pm
Marlene – Female – 8 years – Domestic Long Hair
Why hello there human, you can call me Marlene. I am a loving lady who is looking to find her furever home. I am very friendly with people and love to greet new humans whenever I get the chance. I can be vocal from time to time, especially if I’m wanting your attention and love to be scratched behind the ears. I am not a fan of being picked up and I will do my best to shimmy out of any grasps placed around me and will come running back when I see your hands are ready to pet me!
For more information, contact the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.
