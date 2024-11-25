Pediatric Care Returns To Erie Shores HealthCare After 30 Years

Erie Shores HealthCare has announced the return of pediatric services to the hospital after a 30-year absence, with the addition of Dr. Olusegun Oyedeji as its first pediatrician in three decades.

Dr. Oyedeji brings extensive expertise in pediatric care and will play a pivotal role in supporting ESHC’s Maternal Newborn and Obstetrics department and leading the newly established after-hours pediatric clinic.

Dr. Oyedeji has practiced extensively in pediatric medicine, most recently at the Fort St. John Specialist Clinic in British Columbia, where he earned a reputation for providing exceptional care to children and their families. A Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCPC), he is also affiliated with the Northern Medical Program at the University of British Columbia, where he has contributed to training future healthcare professionals. His arrival marks a significant milestone for ESHC as the hospital continues to enhance healthcare services for the Essex County community.

In conjunction with Dr. Oyedeji’s arrival, the hospital will also launch a new after-hours pediatric clinic designed to provide specialized care for children during the flu season. The clinic will help address increased healthcare demands and reduce the burden on the hospital’s emergency department during respiratory illness surges.

The clinic will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, effective immediately through March 31st, 2025. The clinic is on the first floor, separated from the Emergency Department. Parents and their children should first visit the ED triage area, where they will be assessed and directed to the clinic.