CloudyNow
5 °C
42 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
8 °C
46 °F		Periods Of RainMon
10 °C
50 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
6 °C
43 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Melanie Coulter Wins Animal Shelter Award

Sunday November 24th, 2024, 11:00am

Local News
0
0

Handout photo

The former executive director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society has won an award from the Animal Shelter Professionals of Ontario.

The Leadership Award was presented to Melanie Coulter, recognized for her “outstanding 16 years of leadership and unwavering commitment to animal welfare and advocacy”.

“Melanie’s exceptional dedication to the industry, her drive to improve animal welfare legislation and her impactful contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of animals and their owners in both Windsor and across Ontario,” a news release from he Association said.

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message