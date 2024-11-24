Melanie Coulter Wins Animal Shelter Award

The former executive director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society has won an award from the Animal Shelter Professionals of Ontario.

The Leadership Award was presented to Melanie Coulter, recognized for her “outstanding 16 years of leadership and unwavering commitment to animal welfare and advocacy”.

“Melanie’s exceptional dedication to the industry, her drive to improve animal welfare legislation and her impactful contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of animals and their owners in both Windsor and across Ontario,” a news release from he Association said.