Local Youth Theatre Collaborates To Present Heartwarming Christmas Story

Celebrating Christmas, a youth theatre company is collaborating to spread a positive holiday message.

Opening on Friday November 29th, Riverfront Theatre Company is teaming up with Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church (located at 3200 Woodland Avenue) to present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Bringing its memorable characters to life, weekend performances will gift audiences with a show for everyone.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As the company was already focused on Les Misérables: School Edition, their registration acceptances were tailored towards new students from grades 7-10. Because of this, Riverfront had to think outside the box when it came to their holiday production.

As a result, a collaboration led to some first time experiences for all involved.

“We decided to try something a bit different,” said Riverfront Theatre Co. executive director, Kristina Garswood. “We have partnered with Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church, where we rehearse each week, to produce The Best Christmas Pageant Ever as a special joint production. For the first time, we have a production with adults in the cast and we held open auditions for the show as well. We have cast members from Riverfront, cast members from the church and cast members from the community at large. More than half of our cast was not previously associated with either the church or Riverfront.)”

Recognized as a charitable organization, the theatre company’s main goal is to create opportunities for youth to take part in a collaborative theatrical experience. Registering children and teens from grades one through 12, the staff and crew of volunteers looks to remove barriers that sometimes prevent young actors from pursuing the art form.

Forgoing registration fees, those accepted help with fundraisers and sponsor outreach instead. Beyond that, kids pay for scripts or a Riverfront Theatre shirt if they want one.

Being mindful of these goals, Riverfront also engages with youth outside of their rehearsal space.

“We reach our community through social media, our website and through appearances in the community where we are able to do so,” said Garswood. “Of course, this includes our performances themselves. Our volunteers have gone out to schools for drama workshops, interacted in historical recreations (at the Duff-Baby House for example) and more.”

In The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, it isn’t long before the Herdman siblings create chaos by taking over the play’s titular event. Notorious for rough behaviour, their unconventional approach inadvertently teaches everyone the true meaning of Christmas however. With many laughs along the way, it’s a reminder that even the unlikeliest people can bring joy and understanding during the holidays.

When it came to the production, the show was chosen for many reasons. Giving Riverfront’s younger students a chance to perform, it also allows children to see a play with the company while giving families a positive, funny and heartwarming story to enjoy together.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Having staged the play previously, Riverfront knew it would work again for a few reasons as well.

“We’ve produced this show once before with our Juniors (grades 1-5) and we knew what a wonderful show it was,” said Garswood. “We had a lot of what we already needed for props and the church had a lot of the pageant costumes — it was a good choice for both groups. We knew the movie would be coming out this fall and that it would probably generate interest and enthusiasm for our production.”

Starting in August, rehearsals continued on a weekly basis. Progressing with time, the young cast’s confidence has increased as they’ve bonded. In addition, inexperienced actors were allowed to grow while exploring different attitudes and delivery with their visions for each character.

Becoming more certain of themselves, the change has been noticeable in several ways.

“We’ve watched them grow from being a bit timid and uncertain to bold and confident, giggling and embracing the camaraderie that they’ve found in their theatre family,” said the executive director. “I note that they’ve become particularly adept at screaming and running around in chaos during the fire alarm in the show!”

More importantly, the collaboration has benefitted outside actors and Riverfront all the same.

“It’s particularly fun to watch the friendship and laughter happening between the generations at rehearsal,” she said. “The obvious affection that the older cast members have for the younger, the confident way that the kids tease and interact with the adults. It’s been a treat that we haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy before as we’re usually all-youth casts.”

It’s a bonding experience that extended beyond the stage as well. Thanks to Lionsgate Productions, cast, crew and families got an opportunity to watch the current theatrical version of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever last August. Screened at the Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church, enthusiasm to put on the play was stronger afterwards.

Even so, the play still had different needs when compared to a big screen adaptation.

“Of course, a play isn’t a movie,” said Garswood. “Especially with kids, you have to remind them a lot to play things a bit larger than life because there’s no camera zooming in for a closeup. They have to learn to balance the play for audience attention on stage, but also to stay present and lively, each one of them, even when not talking. Everyone has to remember to stay involved, to react as if hearing lines for the first time, to consider whether or not they’re hearing what their fellow cast members are saying. And of course, they’re going to have to learn to leave room for the audience to react live to a script they’re hearing for the first time. Especially for new performers, that can sometimes come as a bit of a shock.”

Although this smaller production had its limitations, Riverfront also used them to its advantage.

“We also have the compressed reality of a black box stage with a small thrust,” she said. “We essentially have two sets, the family’s dining room and the church. The beauty of this show is how gently it lends itself to a minimalist production. It’s far more about the story than it is the setting and set decor. We have kept things pretty simple and let this warm, funny, genuine, honest and beloved story unfold in the hands of a cast that just feels the truth of the script inherently. They have from the first read-through. The cast finding their characters has come well and come easily.”

With seasons running from September to the end of May, Riverfront registers students from grade one to 12. Ensuring everyone has a chance to be in the company for a year or two before leaving, the cut-off point for newcomers is grade 10. Those in their first season aren’t allowed to audition for lead roles and Riverfront specifies who they can accept (based on the plays they’ll produce) when opening their waiting list in the spring. In the future, a video introduction will also be required for those who are interested in joining.

As youth who are accepted learn though, the experience is more than just practicing lines.

“”Our cast meets weekly on Saturdays through the school year,” said Garswood. “In addition to rehearsing our current shows, we also have an educational component which is frequently involved. We’ve taught introduction to Shakespeare courses to our students before performing Shakespeare adaptations, we’ve had guest instructors come in to teach tap and stage combat. We’re currently teaching our way through Les Misérables in order to prepare our students for their May production of the School Version of that musical at the Capitol Theatre. We’ve taken our kids to local productions and to Stratford and Detroit to see live shows there as well.”

Presented on the Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church’s stage, performances of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will take place November 29th, 30th and December 1st. Friday and Saturday’s shows are at 7:00pm with Sunday’s being a 2:00pm matinee. Tickets for the all ages play are $20 for adults, $15 for students and can be purchased online. Concessions will be available (cash only) and the venue is wheelchair accessible.

If you’re looking for a Christmas show with heart, Garswood thinks it’s the story for you.

“I read this to my kids every Christmas when they were growing up and never made it through to the end without crying, no matter how much it made us all laugh before the end,” she said. “Every time, without fail, I was moved to tears with Imogene Herdman. A bunch of scruffy, marginalized and disliked kids are falteringly included then embraced by the director of the church Christmas pageant. When she genuinely believes their doors should be held wide open for anyone who wants to come in, something good and right is happening. Christmas is really and truly happening all around you. That inclusive, open-hearted behaviour is what changes the world and that message never gets old, never gets tired.”