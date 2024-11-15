LaSalle Releases 2025 Draft Budget

The Town of LaSalle has released the 2025 Draft Budget and Business Plan document. If approved, the municipal levy will increase by $4.6M over the 2024 Municipal Budget, bringing the 2025 General Levy to $50.4M.

The Town has not given a tax percent increase but rather says the average single-family home which has a market value of $710,000 will see municipal taxes rise from $2,989 in 2024 to $3,198 in 2025. This amounts to an increase of $209 annually or $17.43 monthly.

The increases include approximately $1.0 M for policing costs, $1.7 M for recommended enhancements and $1.9 M for inflationary changes.

“While inflation rates are beginning to stabilize, the Town continues to be affected by the increases of the past few years. Despite these pressures, we remain committed to investing in critical areas that sustain our existing service levels and position LaSalle for future growth. Our focus will continue to be on delivering services, infrastructure, and programming that enhance and contribute to the well-being of our community. The proposed budget carefully considers the affordability for our taxpayers while ensuring we maintain the high quality of services they rely on,” said Dale Langlois, Director of Finance/Treasurer.

You can read the full budget online here.