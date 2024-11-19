LaSalle Landing Skate Loop Getting Closer To Completion

Construction on the LaSalle Landing Loop project is moving alone closer to completion as the concrete pour took place this past Friday.

The loop will have winter ice skating and walking, biking, jogging, and in-line skating in the summer. The circular water feature, the Rotary Circle, will feature water jets bubbling up from the concrete for warm weather fun.

The opening of the winter loop is anticipated to be at the end of December, weather dependent. The Rotary Circle will be open in spring 2025.