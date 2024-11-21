LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights Returns Friday

The annual Holiday Lights Heritage Nights kicks off Friday at the LaSalle Town Hall. This beautiful outdoor light display will transform the area into a magical outdoor walk-through holiday wonderland, including numerous ornamental and holiday lighting displays and a forty-foot-tall walk-through tree.

Join the festivities at the the kickoff event on Friday, November 22nd beginning at 5:00pm. Mayor Crystal Meloche and LaSalle Council will countdown to the lighting of the giant tree at 6:00 pm. The night will also include delicious food trucks, visits with Santa, roaming characters, a mesmerizing magician, and fun face painting.

“LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights has become a cherished tradition that brings our community together to celebrate the magic and warmth of the season,” said Patti Funaro, Director of Culture and Recreation. “During weekend programming, the area transforms into a festive wonderland with characters, food, and fun activities.”

The lights will be on daily from 5:00pm until 10:00pm.