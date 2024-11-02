LaSalle Holding Neighbourhood Safety And Crime Prevention Walk

The Town of LaSalle is hosting a Safety and Crime Prevention Walk on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, as part of the Windsor-Essex Regional Community Safety and Well Being Plan. The walk will be led by officers of the LaSalle Police Service and Windsor Police Service who will provide crime prevention and safety tips to attendees.

Residents are invited to the community walk to learn how to prevent opportunities for crime, learn personal safety tips, and most importantly, change the way they see and walk through neighborhoods. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions to officials and participate in discussions along the walk.

It rums from m 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Participants will meet near the Riverdance Building,1 Laurier Drive. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. The walk will occur rain or shine.