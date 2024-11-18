LaSalle Hiring Firefighters

SunnyNow
Monday November 18th, 2024, 10:00am

LaSalle
The Town of LaSalle Fire Service is hiring Volunteer (Paid-On-Call) Firefighters.

To apply, you must have your grade 12 or equivalent and be a minimum 18, current Standard First Aid and CPR Level C (at time of hire), class G license and access to a personal vehicle, and be physically able to perform all job duties.

Qualifications considered assets include previous fire service experience and training, volunteer experience with community organizations, a DZ license and AED (Defibrillator) Certification.

Due to the job requirements for emergency response, applicants need to be current LaSalle residents when applying.

You can learn more and apply here.

