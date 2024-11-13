Light RainNow
LaSalle Gives Back Volunteers Collecting Donations Thursday To Saturday

Wednesday November 13th, 2024, 10:00am

LaSalle
0
0

This week, the LaSalle Firefighters Associations launches a new initiative to support the LaSalle community this holiday season.

In previous years, the LaSalle Firefighters have proudly participated in the Windsor Goodfellows Holiday Christmas Food Boxes campaign, collecting donations throughout the Town of LaSalle. While a portion of these donations remained in LaSalle, the majority were directed to Windsor.

This year, we are launching the ‘LaSalle Gives Back’ fundraiser campaign to ensure donations collected in LaSalle remain in our community. From Thursday, November 14th to Saturday, November 16th, 2024, LaSalle Firefighters and community volunteers will take to the streets in LaSalle to distribute newsletters and accept monetary donations.

“The campaign name reflects the idea that contributing to this fundraiser is a direct way for the residents of LaSalle to give back to the LaSalle community,” says Craig Lussier, LaSalle Professional Firefighters Association.

This year’s donations will support the St. Andrews Anglican Church – Community Food Bank and LaSalle Hangout for Youth.

windsoriteDOTca
