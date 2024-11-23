Lakeshore Unveils Comber War Memorial Improvements

Work on the improved war memorial in the heart of Commber is complete a project made possible by the Community Support Agreement between Lakeshore and Hydro One.

The memorial project is one of the first to be completed under the CSA. The work includes landscaping, lighting, new signage, four standard benches and four custom-made poppy benches, as well as new concrete throughout the memorial.

“While Remembrance Day serves as an annual reminder of the important role Canadian veterans played in our country’s history, this project will help to commemorate their sacrifices on a year-round basis for residents in Comber and throughout Lakeshore,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.