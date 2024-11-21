Lakeshore Town Hall Services To Move Starting Next Week

With construction at Lakeshore Town Hall starting on December 2nd, 2024, services will begin to transition to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre starting the week of November 25th, 2024.

While the moving process is underway, residents seeking specific services, such as Planning, Building, By-law, Revenue, and Legislative Services, should call ahead and book an appointment to ensure staff availability and confirm service location.

Key dates include:

On November 25th, 2024, Building Services and By-law Services will be relocated to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Starting Friday, November 29th, property tax and water bill payment services (not including debit card payments) will be available at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre. Lakeshore will continue to offer several convenient alternative payment options. Learn more online at Lakeshore.ca/Payments.

As of December 2nd, 2024, all frontline Town Hall services will be moved to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Upcoming Council meetings (including December 2024 and January 2025) will be temporarily relocated to Essex County Council Chambers (360 Fairview Avenue West, Essex, Ontario).

Up to November 29, Lakeshore’s Public Service Unit will continue to be available in person at Town Hall, as well as by phone and email at [email protected] and 519-728-2700.

Stay tuned for updates about the renovation and its impact on municipal services online at Lakeshore.ca/TownHallRenos.