Investigation Underway At The Ambassador Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday November 9th, 2024, 10:27am
Windsor Police are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation.
Incoming traffic to Canada is being rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
Traffic to the United States is not affected at this time.
