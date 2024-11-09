NEWS >
SunnyNow
10 °C
50 °F
Mainly SunnySat
13 °C
55 °F		Periods Of RainSun
16 °C
61 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
11 °C
52 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Investigation Underway At The Ambassador Bridge

Saturday November 9th, 2024, 10:27am

City News
0
0

Windsor Police are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation.

Incoming traffic to Canada is being rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Traffic to the United States is not affected at this time.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message