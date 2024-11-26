SunnyNow
Important Information For Ontario Works Clients In Light Of Canada Post Work Disruption

Tuesday November 26th, 2024, 3:59pm

Local News
0
0

The City of Windsor has implemented its contingency plan to ensure Ontario Works clients receive their income support cheques and Reloadable Payment Cards (RPC) during the current mail strike.

All recipients who receive payments through direct deposit will continue to do so, and will not be affected by the postal disruption. Recipients who receive their income supports by cheque will be required to pick them up in person. If a recipient is issued a new Reloadable Payment Card, those will also be available on-site.

December monthly assistance cheques will be available for pickup as follows:

Recipients need to bring two pieces of government identification, one of which must have a photo. Individuals cannot pick up cheques or RPCs on behalf of another individual. Before proceeding to the cheque distribution location, call 1-800-808-2268 to ensure your cheque has been printed. Status of payment can also be viewed on the MyBenefits app.

Individuals picking up cheques on behalf of third party vendors must present a letter from that vendor authorizing the pick up of the cheques as well as a piece of government identification with a photo.

