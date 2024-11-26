Holiday Train Visits Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 25th, 2024, 10:30pm
The Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited Windsor’s CPKC rail yard on Monday night.
Hundreds of children, parents and family members gathered to hear live musical performances, drink hot cocoa, deposit food bank donations and check out the brightly decorated railcars in various festive themes.
@windsoritedotca The CPKC Holiday Train was in Windsor! 🤩🎄✨❄️ #windsorontario #yqg #cpkc #holidaytrain #cpkcholidaytrain ♬ Memories Of Christmas – Audioknap
The Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 brightly decorated rail cars. Each car is decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED Christmas lights.
