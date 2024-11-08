Former West Windsor 7-Eleven Property Purchased By UWindsor

The University of Windsor has acquired the former 7-Eleven store across from the main campus.

The convenience store located on Wyandotte Street West closed in November of 2022. It had been a staple near the campus since the 1980s.

The University says they are exploring options for future development of the site, but in the meantime, new short-term parking is now available on the property.