Former West Windsor 7-Eleven Property Purchased By UWindsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday November 8th, 2024, 9:23am
The University of Windsor has acquired the former 7-Eleven store across from the main campus.
The convenience store located on Wyandotte Street West closed in November of 2022. It had been a staple near the campus since the 1980s.
The University says they are exploring options for future development of the site, but in the meantime, new short-term parking is now available on the property.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook