Former West Windsor 7-Eleven Property Purchased By UWindsor

Friday November 8th, 2024, 9:23am

University
The University of Windsor has acquired the former 7-Eleven store across from the main campus.

The convenience store located on Wyandotte Street West closed in November of 2022. It had been a staple near the campus since the 1980s.

The University says they are exploring options for future development of the site, but in the meantime, new short-term parking is now available on the property.

