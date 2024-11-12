Light RainNow
Final Phase Of Adjustments For Bright Lights Windsor Begins

Tuesday November 12th, 2024, 3:13pm

Christmas
As preparations and equipment installations for Bright Lights Windsor continue, the final section of perimeter fencing at Jackson Park is being installed.

Fencing is being installed around the final portion of the event space in the southeast quarter of the area, which includes the Royal Canadian Air Force Memorial.

Bright Lights gets underway the last Friday in November.

