Final Phase Of Adjustments For Bright Lights Windsor Begins
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday November 12th, 2024, 3:13pm
As preparations and equipment installations for Bright Lights Windsor continue, the final section of perimeter fencing at Jackson Park is being installed.
Fencing is being installed around the final portion of the event space in the southeast quarter of the area, which includes the Royal Canadian Air Force Memorial.
Bright Lights gets underway the last Friday in November.
