Erie Shores Health Foundation Launches “Show Us Your ‘Stache” Campaign

On Friday, the Erie Shores Health Foundation launched the ‘Show Us Your Stache’ campaign for the return of Urology at Erie Shores HealthCare.

“It has been eight years since our hospital has offered urology services for men in our community,” said Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare. “Bringing Urology back is the next step in our commitment to providing essential care services close to home.”

Urology is key in preventing and treating diseases within the urinary and reproductive systems such as kidney stones and prostate cancer. The project will include making necessary upgrades to the Operating Room to accommodate Urology, the hiring of a permanent Urologist, and the purchase of pertinent supplies.

The “Show Us Your ‘Stache” campaign is a primarily online and social media initiative in which men from across Essex County are uploading pictures of themselves with a freshly shaven face and will be actively sharing their personal donation links to raise pledges for the campaign as their moustaches grow throughout the month of November. At the beginning of December, the photos on the campaign webpage will be updated to show the progress of each moustache.

“I am blown away by the positive response to this campaign from the men in our community, even those who claim they cannot grow a moustache,” said Penny Bellhouse, Executive Director of Erie Shores Health Foundation. “If you have not already, we are encouraging you to either show your own ‘stache or donate to a ‘stache you love on our webpage for Urology this Movember.”

You can join the number of men leading Erie Shores Health Foundation’s “Show Us Your ‘Stache” campaign or pledge a participant at https://eshcfoundation.akaraisin.com/ui/movember.