Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway Jefferson Avenue Off-Ramp Closure Planned For Next Week

Sunday November 24th, 2024, 10:00am

Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway off-ramp at Jefferson Avenue will be closed for bridge repair work.

The work will take place between 7:00am and 5:00pm from Monday, November 25th, until Thursday, November 28th, 2024 (weather permitting).

A detour route will be posted.

