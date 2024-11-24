Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway Jefferson Avenue Off-Ramp Closure Planned For Next Week
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday November 24th, 2024, 10:00am
Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway off-ramp at Jefferson Avenue will be closed for bridge repair work.
The work will take place between 7:00am and 5:00pm from Monday, November 25th, until Thursday, November 28th, 2024 (weather permitting).
A detour route will be posted.
