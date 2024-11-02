Downtown Windsor To Host U.S. President Election Watch Party

This Tuesday, November 5th is Election Day in the United States, and Downtown Windsor is inviting Windsorites to gather for a Presidential Election Watch Party.

As election results stream in, each venue will offer its own unique atmosphere, letting residents experience the energy of this crucial night surrounded by friends, neighbours, and local business owners. Guests looking to watch the election can do so in a lively pub setting or a quieter lounge — attendees can choose between the nine venues to watch the results.

Participating Venues Include:

Cheetah’s (86 Chatham Street West)

Craft Heads Brewing Co (89 University Avenue West)

Eastwood’s Grill & Bar (63 Riverside Drive East)

Manchester Pub (546 Ouellette Avenue)

On A Roll Sushi & Sliders (63 Pitt Street East)

Panache Restaurant & Lounge (53 Pitt Street East)

The Hustle 507 (507 Ouellette Avenue)

The Loose Goose Restopub (126 Ouellette Avenue)

Treehouse Bar & Grill (351 Ouellette Avenue)

Each location will feature election coverage throughout the night, and some have special events planned to mark the occasion. Craft Heads Brewing Co, for example, will host a comedy night, adding a lighthearted break between moments of tension.

“Downtown Windsor is the perfect place to come together for an election watch party of this scale,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA.

For details, and daily updates, visit downtownwindsor.ca/uselection/