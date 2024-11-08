NEWS >
SunnyNow
16 °C
60 °F
Mainly SunnyFri
14 °C
57 °F		Mainly SunnySat
13 °C
55 °F		ShowersSun
14 °C
57 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Downtown Holiday Market Looking For Vendors

Friday November 8th, 2024, 3:20pm

City News
0
0

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market are hosting an Holiday Night Market on December 7th, 2024 at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage and are lookign for vendors.

The Downtown Windsor Holiday Market will run concurrently with Windsor’s Santa Claus Parade, set to dazzle the streets at 7:00pm.

“The Downtown Windsor Holiday Market is a wonderful way to bring people together to celebrate the season and support local entrepreneurs,” shared Steve Green, General Manager of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market. “We’re excited to create a festive atmosphere where visitors can enjoy holiday shopping, live entertainment, and the warmth of the season in the heart of our city.

To apply, visit downtownwindsor.ca/holidaymarket.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message