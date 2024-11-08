Downtown Holiday Market Looking For Vendors

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market are hosting an Holiday Night Market on December 7th, 2024 at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage and are lookign for vendors.

The Downtown Windsor Holiday Market will run concurrently with Windsor’s Santa Claus Parade, set to dazzle the streets at 7:00pm.

“The Downtown Windsor Holiday Market is a wonderful way to bring people together to celebrate the season and support local entrepreneurs,” shared Steve Green, General Manager of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market. “We’re excited to create a festive atmosphere where visitors can enjoy holiday shopping, live entertainment, and the warmth of the season in the heart of our city.

To apply, visit downtownwindsor.ca/ holidaymarket.