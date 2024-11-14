CloudyNow
Don’t Miss The Tree Lighting And Santa Run In Amherstburg This Weekend

Thursday November 14th, 2024, 9:00am

Christmas
0
0

Amherstburg’s annual Christmas light celebration, River Lights, kicks off this Saturday, along with the popular Essex Region Conservation Authority’s Super Santa run.

The Super Santa Walk/Run/Wheel kicks off Opening Night festivities at 5:00pm. Cheer on the hundreds of Santas participating in the 5km walk or run through downtown Amherstburg. The run helps support conservation projects in the Essex Region and includes great prizes.

The Gingerbread Warming House (sponsored by P2P) in Toddy Jones opens for the evening at 5:30pm. Enjoy free hot chocolate and check out this year’s Gingerbread House Contest submissions. The warming house will be open from 5:30pm to 8:30pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until December 22nd.

Seasons Amherstburg will be near the downtown tree, giving out free hot chocolate and cookies (while supplies last, starting at 5:30pm.

The tree lighting ceremony starts at the Clock Tower at 6:00pm, followed by fireworks over the river. Then, head over to the Commissariat building after the fireworks display, where a festive movie will be played behind the building.

 

