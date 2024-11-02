ClearNow
Don’t Forget To Fall Back Tonight

Saturday November 2nd, 2024, 8:17am

Local News
0
0

Daylight Saving Time officially ends Sunday morning at 2:00am, which means it’s time to set your clocks back by one hour, Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services also reminds Windsorites that this is a good time of the year to install fresh batteries in your smoke detectors.

