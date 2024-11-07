SunnyNow
14 °C
57 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
14 °C
57 °F		SunnySat
14 °C
57 °F		ShowersSun
15 °C
59 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Dates Set For LaSalle Leaf Collection

Thursday November 7th, 2024, 4:49pm

LaSalle
0
0

The final yard waste collection of the season will happen this Saturday, November 9th.

Leaf collection in LaSalle will take place on Saturday, November 23rd and December 7th. The leaves are delivered to Fighting Island for natural regeneration. These final collections are for leaves only; yard waste will not be collected. Yard waste (except for grass clippings) is free to drop off at the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority Public Drop-Off Depot.

Place leaves at the curb in paper yard waste bags, cardboard boxes, and/or garbage pails on Friday night. Leaves will not be collected in plastic bags.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message