Dates Set For LaSalle Leaf Collection

The final yard waste collection of the season will happen this Saturday, November 9th.

Leaf collection in LaSalle will take place on Saturday, November 23rd and December 7th. The leaves are delivered to Fighting Island for natural regeneration. These final collections are for leaves only; yard waste will not be collected. Yard waste (except for grass clippings) is free to drop off at the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority Public Drop-Off Depot.

Place leaves at the curb in paper yard waste bags, cardboard boxes, and/or garbage pails on Friday night. Leaves will not be collected in plastic bags.