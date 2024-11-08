Clear Medical Imaging Negotiations End

The bargaining between Unifor Local 2458 and Clear Medical Imaging ended suddenly today after the union said the employer had walked away from the table.

Today’s bargaining session included an Ontario Labour Relations Board conciliation officer at Unifor’s request, with union representatives aiming to secure several dedicated days for negotiations. The union says they previously agreed with Clear Medical Imaging on two paid 15-minute breaks, but today, the employer countered with a minor wage increase offer contingent on removing these paid breaks entirely.

“Clear Medical Imaging’s proposals make it clear they aren’t prioritizing the needs of their workforce or the communities we serve,” said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher. “Our members want to return to work, but they deserve an agreement that respects their dedication to patient care.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Outstanding issues include wages, benefits, overtime, and the union’s firm opposition to the employer’s plan to expand outsourcing to an overseas call centre.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists and clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex. They have been on strike Since October 25th.