City Seeks Public Input For Future Housing Development For Municipal Parking Lot 15 On Pelissier Street

Wednesday November 27th, 2024, 4:28pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is inviting the community to provide feedback on the future redevelopment of Municipal Parking Lot 15, located on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte Street West and Elliott Street West.

In March 2024, City Council identified the Pelissier Street Parking Lot as a priority site for a future housing and on November 5th, 2024, the City issued Expression of Interest inviting developers to submit proposals that align with the City’s vision for sustainable, inclusive, and community-focused housing.

Beyond just providing housing, the City envisions the redevelopment of this site as a way to enhance the quality of life in the downtown area.

Area residents and stakeholders are encouraged to share their insights and preferences through a brief online survey available until December 18th, 2024.

All responses will remain anonymous and will be compiled into a report shared with developers to guide their proposal designs. For assistance with the survey or to learn more about the project, please contact 311.

