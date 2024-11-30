City Of Windsor Student Job Lottery Open For 2025

Applications for the 2025 Summer Student Lottery Program are now available on the City’s website.

This summer employment program provides eligible post-secondary students with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while contributing to the cost of their education. To ensure that hiring is fair and equitable, the selection of students to be considered is based on a secured computer program that randomly draws applications for order of consideration.

Students are typically hired to work under the Summer Student Lottery Program beginning in late April and will not be employed beyond September 30th. Some students hired to the Parks Department may be eligible to work year round. Most positions are 40 hours per week.

Applications must be completed and submitted online only by no later than 4:30pm on Monday, January 6th, 2025.