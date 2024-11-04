City of Windsor Files Lawsuit Against Federal Government Over Ambassador Bridge Blockade Costs

The City of Windsor announced Monday legal action against the federal government for costs arising from the 2022 blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.

Windsor’s lawsuit seeks the following:

Full reimbursement of all costs incurred in response to the 2022 blockade.

A formal declaration of federal responsibility for policing and securing federal border crossings.

Compensation for ongoing expenses related to protecting Windsor’s international border crossings.

The Ambassador Bridge blockade in February 2022 was part of the Freedom Convoy protests. The City of Windsor says its response took on significant expenses in policing, legal fees, and emergency services.

On December 29th, 2022, the federal government, through an official agreement, pledged $6.9 million in federal funding to fully cover Windsor’s extraordinary costs.

“Nine months later, the federal government wrongfully refused to compensate Windsor for certain expenses amounting to $900,491, citing these costs as “ineligible.” Canada offered no valid legal reason for this refusal, leaving resident taxpayers on the hook to cover a significant budget shortfall,” the city says.

“The City’s lawsuit against the federal government is about justice and fairness for Windsor taxpayers. While wholeheartedly commending the response of our emergency services, City Council unequivocally agrees that our residents should not bear the financial burden for ensuring safety and security of the Ambassador Bridge, which is the responsibility of the federal government,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.