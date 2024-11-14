Catch The Harrow Tree Lighting Saturday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 14th, 2024, 3:30pm
The Rotary Club of Harrow is holding the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event at the Community Lot at the north east corner of King and Victoria on Saturday.
There will be events, refreshments, and other activities for everyone.
The event starts at 4:00pm, Santa arrives at 4:30pm, and the tree is lit at 5:45pm.
