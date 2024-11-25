Canadian Country Star Jade Eagleson Takes To The Colosseum Stage

Contemporary country artist Jade Eagleson hits Caesars Windsor on Thursday, March 20th.

At just 30 years of age, Jade Eagleson has made his mark on the international country music scene. Since the debut of his self-titled album in 2020, the country star has achieved over 335 million global streams and over 130 million views on YouTube. His self-titled effort holds four Gold and two Platinum-certified singles, including “Got Your Name On It” and “Count The Ways,” and owns the title of “Most Globally Streamed Debut Album” by an internationally-signed country artist.

So far, Jade has landed five Number Ones at Canadian Country Radio with “Lucky,” “All Night To Figure It Out,” “More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’,” “She Don’t Know,” and “Telluride.” Additional musical accolades include three Gold and one Platinum-certified track from his sophomore album, Honkytonk Revival, and two Gold-certified tracks and one Platinum-certified track on his third album, Do It Anyway.

In 2023, the CCMA Awards named Jade “Entertainer of the Year” and “Male Artist of the Year.” Earlier this year, Jade received his third JUNO nomination for “Country Album of the Year,” and just recently took home “Album of the Year” at the CCMA Awards.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 29th at 10:00am.