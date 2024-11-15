Canada Post On Strike

There will be no mail delivery for the foreseeable future as Canada Post workers have gone on strike.

The 55,000 postal workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went on a nationwide strike on Friday, November 15th, at 12:01am.

“After a year of bargaining with little progress, postal workers made the difficult decision to strike. Canada Post had the opportunity to prevent this strike, but it has refused to negotiate real solutions to the issues postal workers face every day. Instead, Canada Post left us no choice when it threatened to change our working conditions and leave our members exposed to layoffs,” read a news release from the union.

The union says outstanding issues include:

Fair wages.

Safe working conditions.

The right to retire with dignity.

The expansion of services at the public post office.

Canada Post says mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed. All mail and parcels in the postal network will be secured and delivered as quickly as possible on a first-in, first-out basis once operations resume.