Body Found In The Detroit River In LaSalle

Wednesday November 13th, 2024, 2:02pm

LaSalle
0
0

A body has been pulled from the Detroit River.

LaSalle Police say that at 9:30am Wednesday, they received a report about a body floating in the Detroit River near Fighting Island.

Investigators from the LaSalle Police attended by boat with the LaSalle Fire service and located the body of a deceased male.

The body was retrieved from the water, and police are currently investigating the identity of this person and the circumstances surrounding this incident.

No further details are available currently.

 

 

 

