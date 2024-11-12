NEWS >
Assumption North Park Path Improvements Coming Soon

Tuesday November 12th, 2024, 4:33pm

Improvements to the pathway at Assumption North Park between Huron Church Road and Askin Avenue get underway on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024.

The park area will remain open to the public during this work. The construction area will be fenced off until completion.  The work is expected to take 4 weeks.

This project was partly funded by a grant from Trans Canada Trail to enhance our local section of Canada’s national trail.

