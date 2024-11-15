CloudyNow
9 °C
47 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
11 °C
52 °F		SunnyMon
12 °C
54 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Arson Investigation In Leamington

Friday November 15th, 2024, 9:47am

Fires
0
0

Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying those responsible for a fire in Leamington.

OPP say that around 10:40pm on November 4th, 2024, the Leamington Fire Department responded to a fire at a building in the 200 block of Talbot Street East.

It was determined that one or more unidentified individuals gained access to the building damaged areas inside as wall as setting fire to a piece of furniture.

Investigators believe one or more of the individuals may have been injured during the incident and could have cuts to their hands or arms.

Members of the Leamington OPP are actively conducting an ongoing investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone who may of observed suspicious activity around the area at the time is urged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message