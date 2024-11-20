Mostly CloudyNow
A.J. Croce Plays The Legendary Music Of Jim Croce On The Colosseum Stage

Wednesday November 20th, 2024, 10:00am

Entertainment
A.J. Croce brings the iconic sounds of Jim Croce to Caesars Windsor with Croce Plays Croce on Friday, March 28th.

A.J. Croce is a Billboard charting singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer. A piano virtuoso who started playing as a small child and toured with B.B. King at just 18, the Nashville-based artist has since collaborated and performed with legends and luminaries across a wide expanse of genres (Willie Nelson, Ray Charles, and Leon Russell), all while building up an acclaimed catalogue that blurs the boundaries between blues, soul, rock and roll, and Americana. A.J. has also co-written songs with formidable tunesmiths like Leon Russell, Dan Penn, Robert Earl Keen, and Gary Nicholson.

On November 14th, A.J. dropped his new track worldwide titled, “Complications of Love,” written by himself and Gary Nicholson, and produced by Shooter Jennings. More new music will be released in the New Year.

Croce Plays Croce is a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by A.J.’s late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced him and his father. The event features timeless songs such as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy),” and “Lovers Cross,” among celebrated classic covers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10:00am.

