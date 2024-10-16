World Homeless Day Food Drive Collects 4500 lbs. For Food Bank

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope recent food drive is being called a huge success.

This is the second year The Salvation Army has put on this food drive, with last year collecting over 2,000 lbs of food and over $3,000 in monetary donations to support its food bank. This year they shattered that record by collecting 4500 lbs. of food and $8000, thanks to the support of crucial community partners and donors.

“We’re anticipating serving more families this year than last—a trend we’re seeing not just here in Windsor, but across the province,” said Jason Linton, executive director, The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope. “Nearly 30% of those we serve are children and teens aged 18 and younger, and on average, we assist more than 600 families per month. Families who have never needed help before are now turning to our services, making it more crucial than ever to be ready to provide critical supports.”

The city-wide food drive on October 12 was in partnership with Windsor Police, LaSalle Police, Tailgate Takeout, Windsor Loblaws, Metro, and No Frills, bringing awareness to the important issue of homelessness in the community and support those in need. By holding this food drive, The Salvation Army’s goal was to replenish their food bank and to be prepared to meet a growing demand for those using their food program services.

The Salvation Army encourages everyone to assist all food banks in the greater Windsor region not only around the holidays, but throughout the year.