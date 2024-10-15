NEWS >
Windsor’s Landmark Cinemas Is Nearing Completion

Tuesday October 15th, 2024, 12:00pm

City News
0
0

The transformation of the former Silver City into a new modern Landmark Cinemas location continues.

The renovations include fully powered luxury recliner seating in all eight auditoriums,  featuring a heated seat with an adjustable headrest, wider armrests, side table, and coat hook, all wrapped up in a privacy enclosure for additional personal space and comfort.

The fully renovated cinema will also feature Landmark’s Laser Ultra experience, providing the latest 4k digital projection technology and Dolby Atmos® immersive sound to deliver the ultimate in sight, sound, and comfort. Movie Lovers can join EXTRAS, Landmark’s loyalty program for free to collect points for free movie tickets, concession items and more.

Opening is planned for late fall.

