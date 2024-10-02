SunnyNow
Windsor Resident Wins Top Prize With Instant $50K Casino

Wednesday October 2nd, 2024, 5:07pm

Local News
Pietro Gervasi of Windsor is $50,000 richer after winning with INSTANT $50K CASINO.

Gervasi has been playing the lottery with OLG for more than 40 years. He likes to play a variety of games and is now celebrating his first big win!

“I was playing my ticket and thought I had won $50,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall. “My wife and I took a second look at my ticket in better lighting. It was then that we saw the rest of the zeros. I couldn’t believe it! I had never won a big prize before. Winning certainly brings you happiness.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Howard Avenue in Windsor.

