Windsor Resident Wins $2 Million Top Prize With Instant 20X Supreme

David Glysinskie of Windsor won a $2 million top prize with Instant 20X Supreme (Game #2204).

Glysinskie, a father of two, has been playing the lottery with OLG for seven years.

“I played my ticket at home. At first, I saw the prize of $100,000 and was so happy. Then, I realized I had yet to reveal the Multiplier. When I discovered I had actually won twenty times the original prize, I froze,” he said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall. “I had to do the calculation on my phone to make sure the number I had in my head was correct!”

“I yelled out to my wife, ‘We’re retired!’”

He plans to invest his winnings for his retirement and his children’s future.

The winning ticket was purchased at Busy Bee Convenience on Tecumseh Road West in Windsor.