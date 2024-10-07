NEWS >
Windsor Resident Celebrates $254,074 Pools Win

Monday October 7th, 2024, 2:19pm

Joanne Lowe of Windsor got way into the game with a $254,074.50 POOLS win (Pools Card #47, List #2339).

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Lauzon Road in Windsor.

