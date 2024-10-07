Windsor Resident Celebrates $254,074 Pools Win
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday October 7th, 2024, 2:19pm
Joanne Lowe of Windsor got way into the game with a $254,074.50 POOLS win (Pools Card #47, List #2339).
The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Lauzon Road in Windsor.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook