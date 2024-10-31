Mostly CloudyNow
Windsor Regional Hospital Updates Masking Policies

Thursday October 31st, 2024, 1:59pm

Windsor Regional Hospital is updating its masking protocols ss a result of a predicted increase in COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses circulating in our community,

Effective Friday November 1st, at 12:01am, employees, professional staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks when within two metres of any patient. Additional personal protective equipment, such as gowns and eye protection, may be required for specific patients, or when a unit is experiencing an outbreak. Signage will be posted to inform anyone who needs to enter these rooms or units about any additional PPE requirements.

They also recommend that visitors wear a mask when within two metres of patients. With the exception of symptomatic patients, masking is not required in non-clinical areas, such as main lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias, and elevators. Masking is highly recommended for visitors and patients in waiting rooms and lounges in high-risk areas such as Dialysis, the Emergency Department and the Cancer Centre.

