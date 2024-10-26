Windsor International Film Festival Receives $375,500 In Funding

The Windsor International Film Festival received funding of $375,500 from the Ontario Government on Friday.

The funding comes from six sources and breaks down as follows:

Experience Ontario (Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming): $125,000: To support the Windsor International Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary edition, specifically funding film programming, performance fees, production crew fees, venue rentals, technical equipment installation fees, marketing media buys, and marketing material support.

To support the Windsor International Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary edition, specifically funding film programming, performance fees, production crew fees, venue rentals, technical equipment installation fees, marketing media buys, and marketing material support. The Ontario Cultural Attraction Fund (Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming): $80,000: To support the Windsor International Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary edition, specifically funding events and resources related to the Opening Weekend celebrations, marketing media buys, and tourism support.

To support the Windsor International Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary edition, specifically funding events and resources related to the Opening Weekend celebrations, marketing media buys, and tourism support. Capital Grant (Ontario Trillium Foundation): $93,500: To support the purchase of mobile technical equipment, allowing WIFF to enhance audience engagement, improve screening quality, improve sound, and enhance safety features.

To support the purchase of mobile technical equipment, allowing WIFF to enhance audience engagement, improve screening quality, improve sound, and enhance safety features. Francophone Community Grant (Ministry of Francophone Affairs): $50,000: To support the Windsor International Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary edition Francophone Film Program, including francophone film fees and distribution, a francophone film workshop (included in the WIFF Industry Program), and professional development for francophone filmmakers.

To support the Windsor International Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary edition Francophone Film Program, including francophone film fees and distribution, a francophone film workshop (included in the WIFF Industry Program), and professional development for francophone filmmakers. Ontario Arts Council: $15,000: To support the Windsor International Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary edition through enhanced professional and market opportunities for local media artists.

To support the Windsor International Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary edition through enhanced professional and market opportunities for local media artists. Industry Development Grant (Ontario Creates):$12,500: To support the Windsor International Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary edition Industry Program. Supporting fees for speakers, workshops, and masterclasses to help professional development sessions for emerging and mid-career filmmakers.

“Since its inception 20 years ago, the Windsor International Film Festival has grown into a marquee tourism event for southwestern Ontario and today represents a key stop on Canada’s film festival circuit,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “Our government is proud to support the festival in its celebration of the unique talent and innovative storytelling of filmmakers from across Ontario and around the world.”

The 2024 festival will run from Thursday, October 24th to Sunday, November 3rd, 2024. Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and more information, please visit windsorfilmfestival.com.