Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber Of Commerce Looking For New Chief Executive Officer

Friday October 18th, 2024, 10:40am

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new Chief Executive Officer.

This comes after Rakesh Naidu is leaving after six years to pursue his next venture.

“The board is grateful for all that Rakesh has done during his tenure, particularly in championing resolutions on both the provincial and federal levels. There is no question he has been a strong advocate for the region,” a statement said.

The Board of Directors has appointed Tony Haddad to serve as interim CEO while a comprehensive search is undertaken.

 

