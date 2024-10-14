Windsor-Essex Conducting 2024 Point-in-Time Homeless Enumeration

The City of Windsor Will once again be conducting the federally mandated 2024 Point in Time Count, homelessness enumeration and survey for our region.

During this community event, dozens of trained volunteers will be deployed throughout the city and county to ensure individuals, families and youth experiencing homelessness receive an opportunity to be counted and surveyed. Volunteers will engage with people experiencing homelessness in shelters; temporary accommodations; and unsheltered locations, such as sidewalks, parks and other public places.

The street count will be held on Wednesday, October 16th, and Thursday, October 17th, 2024.

Information gathered offers a “snapshot” of homelessness in Windsor-Essex on a single night. This is the fourth time Windsor-Essex has conducted a Count, with previous events taking place in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

“Through this process, our community has been able to understand who is experiencing homelessness by name and what their needs are, and the information collected has provided a foundation to establish various homelessness responses across Windsor-Essex,” the city said in a news release.