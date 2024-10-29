WEATHER: Tuesday October 29th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 29th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday October 29th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.
